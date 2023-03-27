Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.03.

The public float for CYCN is 41.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.34% of that float. On March 27, 2023, the average trading volume of CYCN was 119.36K shares.

CYCN) stock’s latest price update

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN)’s stock price has increased by 16.82 compared to its previous closing price of 0.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.44% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CYCN’s Market Performance

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) has seen a -6.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.41% decline in the past month and a -0.22% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.31% for CYCN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.58% for CYCN stock, with a simple moving average of -26.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYCN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CYCN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CYCN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $14 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYCN reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for CYCN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

CYCN Trading at -21.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.53%, as shares sank -15.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYCN fell by -7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5719. In addition, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. saw -22.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYCN

Equity return is now at value -197.30, with -141.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (CYCN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.