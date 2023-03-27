Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN)’s stock price has increased by 33.48 compared to its previous closing price of 0.16. However, the company has seen a 26.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CRKN is $1.50, The public float for CRKN is 16.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRKN on March 27, 2023 was 2.92M shares.

CRKN’s Market Performance

CRKN stock saw a decrease of 26.95% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -23.57% and a quarterly a decrease of 28.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.37% for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.09% for CRKN stock, with a simple moving average of -51.77% for the last 200 days.

CRKN Trading at -15.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.10%, as shares sank -15.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN rose by +35.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1997. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw 11.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

The total capital return value is set at -294.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -846.72. Equity return is now at value -347.80, with -224.90 for asset returns.

Based on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..