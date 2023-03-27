CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP)’s stock price has increased by 3.15 compared to its previous closing price of 43.43. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/20/21 that Vertex Is Buying Majority Rights to Gene-Editing Therapy From CRISPR Therapeutics

Is It Worth Investing in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is $84.77, which is $41.6 above the current market price. The public float for CRSP is 77.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRSP on March 27, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

CRSP’s Market Performance

CRSP’s stock has seen a 0.76% increase for the week, with a -6.71% drop in the past month and a -2.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.99% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.33% for CRSP stock, with a simple moving average of -24.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSP stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CRSP by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CRSP in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $44 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Bryan Garnier, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRSP reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for CRSP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to CRSP, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

CRSP Trading at -9.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -8.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSP rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.14. In addition, CRISPR Therapeutics AG saw 10.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSP starting from Kulkarni Samarth, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $48.25 back on Feb 27. After this action, Kulkarni Samarth now owns 375,988 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, valued at $1,206,243 using the latest closing price.

Kulkarni Samarth, the Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sale 25,000 shares at $51.47 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Kulkarni Samarth is holding 369,111 shares at $1,286,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56190.40 for the present operating margin

-11120.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stands at -54271.70. The total capital return value is set at -28.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.57. Equity return is now at value -31.90, with -26.90 for asset returns.

Based on CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), the company’s capital structure generated 13.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.51. Total debt to assets is 10.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,520.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.