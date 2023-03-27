Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is $13.78, which is $5.27 above the current market price. The public float for CRDO is 105.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.87% of that float. On March 27, 2023, CRDO’s average trading volume was 2.42M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

CRDO) stock’s latest price update

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO)’s stock price has increased by 2.97 compared to its previous closing price of 8.26. however, the company has experienced a 3.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRDO’s Market Performance

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has experienced a 3.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.08% drop in the past month, and a -35.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.11% for CRDO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.47% for CRDO stock, with a simple moving average of -34.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDO stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CRDO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRDO in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $13 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRDO reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for CRDO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to CRDO, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

CRDO Trading at -34.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -17.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO rose by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.10. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw -36.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Brennan William Joseph, who sale 24,446 shares at the price of $9.95 back on Mar 09. After this action, Brennan William Joseph now owns 225,554 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $243,123 using the latest closing price.

Cheng Chi Fung, the Chief Technology Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 6,250 shares at $10.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Cheng Chi Fung is holding 11,257,352 shares at $65,099 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.69 for the present operating margin

+60.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -20.83. The total capital return value is set at -7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.02. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.89. Total debt to assets is 4.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.