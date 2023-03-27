Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (COEP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP)’s stock price has increased by 18.58 compared to its previous closing price of 1.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) Right Now?

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COEP is $6.00, which is $4.25 above the current market price. The public float for COEP is 5.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.10% of that float. The average trading volume for COEP on March 27, 2023 was 107.78K shares.

COEP’s Market Performance

COEP’s stock has seen a 25.36% increase for the week, with a 35.00% rise in the past month and a 41.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.59% for Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.44% for COEP stock, with a simple moving average of -70.54% for the last 200 days.

COEP Trading at 13.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.10%, as shares surge +18.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COEP rose by +29.94%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4962. In addition, Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. saw 14.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for COEP

The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.82. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coeptis Therapeutics Inc. (COEP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.