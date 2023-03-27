Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, CNK stock has gone up by 4.46%, with a monthly gain of 1.54% and a quarterly surge of 43.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.11% for Cinemark Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.60% for CNK stock, with a simple moving average of 2.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CNK is also noteworthy at 2.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CNK is $15.00, which is $1.34 above than the current price. The public float for CNK is 108.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.55% of that float. The average trading volume of CNK on March 27, 2023 was 3.24M shares.

CNK) stock’s latest price update

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK)’s stock price has increased by 0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 13.42. However, the company has experienced a 4.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/06/22 that Cinemark Sales Soar as Theatergoers Return

Analysts’ Opinion of CNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNK stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CNK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNK in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $12 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNK reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CNK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CNK, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

CNK Trading at 8.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares sank -2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNK rose by +5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.11. In addition, Cinemark Holdings Inc. saw 55.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNK starting from SENIOR ENRIQUE, who sale 35,054 shares at the price of $12.47 back on Dec 09. After this action, SENIOR ENRIQUE now owns 46,609 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc., valued at $437,123 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.14 for the present operating margin

+10.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stands at -10.89. The total capital return value is set at 1.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.02. Equity return is now at value -133.50, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK), the company’s capital structure generated 3,427.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.17. Total debt to assets is 78.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,205.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.