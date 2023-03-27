Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDTX is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) is $4.67, which is $4.64 above the current market price. The public float for CDTX is 63.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% of that float. On March 27, 2023, CDTX’s average trading volume was 3.13M shares.

CDTX) stock’s latest price update

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX)’s stock price has decreased by -18.88 compared to its previous closing price of 1.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -34.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CDTX’s Market Performance

CDTX’s stock has fallen by -34.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -30.54% and a quarterly rise of 143.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.74% for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.45% for CDTX stock, with a simple moving average of 36.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CDTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2021.

WBB Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDTX reach a price target of $6.25. The rating they have provided for CDTX stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2021.

Aegis Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CDTX, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

CDTX Trading at -22.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.58%, as shares sank -27.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDTX fell by -34.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +161.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6452. In addition, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. saw 53.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDTX starting from Tari Leslie, who sale 7,562 shares at the price of $1.53 back on Mar 13. After this action, Tari Leslie now owns 190,179 shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., valued at $11,570 using the latest closing price.

Sandison Taylor, the Chief Medical Officer of Cidara Therapeutics Inc., sale 7,203 shares at $1.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Sandison Taylor is holding 288,550 shares at $11,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.24 for the present operating margin

+99.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stands at -85.67. The total capital return value is set at -186.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -252.70.

Based on Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX), the company’s capital structure generated 23.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.00. Total debt to assets is 6.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.