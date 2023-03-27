Centene Corporation (CNC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC)’s stock price has increased by 2.35 compared to its previous closing price of 62.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.40% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/24/23 that Centene CEO Moves to Buy Beaten-Down Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Right Now?

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Centene Corporation (CNC) is $89.44, which is $25.39 above the current market price. The public float for CNC is 545.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNC on March 27, 2023 was 3.91M shares.

CNC’s Market Performance

CNC’s stock has seen a 2.40% increase for the week, with a -10.63% drop in the past month and a -21.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for Centene Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.09% for CNC stock, with a simple moving average of -21.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CNC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CNC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $79 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNC reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $94. The rating they have provided for CNC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CNC, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

CNC Trading at -9.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNC rose by +2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.78. In addition, Centene Corporation saw -21.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNC starting from LONDON SARAH, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $62.60 back on Mar 17. After this action, LONDON SARAH now owns 313,953 shares of Centene Corporation, valued at $1,878,000 using the latest closing price.

Asher Andrew Lynn, the EVP, CFO of Centene Corporation, purchase 3,800 shares at $71.97 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Asher Andrew Lynn is holding 314,755 shares at $273,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Centene Corporation stands at +0.83. The total capital return value is set at 8.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.55. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Centene Corporation (CNC), the company’s capital structure generated 88.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.00. Total debt to assets is 27.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Centene Corporation (CNC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.