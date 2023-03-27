Cadence Bank (CADE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE)’s stock price has increased by 4.49 compared to its previous closing price of 19.84. however, the company has experienced a -1.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is above average at 8.43x. The 36-month beta value for CADE is also noteworthy at 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CADE is $28.33, which is $7.6 above than the current price. The public float for CADE is 154.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.23% of that float. The average trading volume of CADE on March 27, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

CADE’s Market Performance

CADE stock saw a decrease of -1.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.45% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.32% for Cadence Bank (CADE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.94% for CADE stock, with a simple moving average of -19.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CADE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CADE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CADE by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CADE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $21 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CADE reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for CADE stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Janney gave a rating of “Neutral” to CADE, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

CADE Trading at -18.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CADE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares sank -23.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CADE fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.50. In addition, Cadence Bank saw -15.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CADE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cadence Bank stands at +22.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.50. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Bank (CADE), the company’s capital structure generated 108.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.13. Total debt to assets is 9.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Cadence Bank (CADE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.