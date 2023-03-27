Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) by analysts is $2.75, which is $2.33 above the current market price. The public float for BSFC is 9.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.30% of that float. On March 27, 2023, the average trading volume of BSFC was 2.97M shares.

BSFC) stock’s latest price update

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC)’s stock price has increased by 11.67 compared to its previous closing price of 0.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 33.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BSFC’s Market Performance

BSFC’s stock has risen by 33.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.31% and a quarterly drop of -64.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.08% for Blue Star Foods Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.02% for BSFC stock, with a simple moving average of -78.38% for the last 200 days.

BSFC Trading at -34.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.67%, as shares surge +9.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSFC rose by +33.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1651. In addition, Blue Star Foods Corp. saw -56.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSFC starting from Guzy Jeffrey J, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.97 back on Oct 26. After this action, Guzy Jeffrey J now owns 33,409 shares of Blue Star Foods Corp., valued at $970 using the latest closing price.

Ringstad Trond K., the Director of Blue Star Foods Corp., purchase 4,095 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that Ringstad Trond K. is holding 20,306 shares at $3,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.78 for the present operating margin

+16.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Star Foods Corp. stands at -26.12. The total capital return value is set at -26.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.62. Equity return is now at value -95.20, with -42.00 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC), the company’s capital structure generated 45.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.42. Total debt to assets is 25.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.