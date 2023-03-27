BlackBerry Limited (BB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, BB stock has gone up by 3.23%, with a monthly decline of -0.52% and a quarterly surge of 2.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.01% for BlackBerry Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.25% for BB stock, with a simple moving average of -21.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BlackBerry Limited (BB) is $5.74, which is $0.93 above the current market price. The public float for BB is 570.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BB on March 27, 2023 was 6.60M shares.

BB) stock’s latest price update

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB)’s stock price has increased by 0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 3.83. however, the company has experienced a 3.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/21/22 that BlackBerry’s Valuation Makes It More Attractive. The Stock Gets an Upgrade.

Analysts’ Opinion of BB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BB stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for BB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BB in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $7 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BB reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for BB stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 21st, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to BB, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

BB Trading at -4.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB rose by +3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.76. In addition, BlackBerry Limited saw 17.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH, who sale 30,239 shares at the price of $3.42 back on Jan 03. After this action, GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH now owns 76,485 shares of BlackBerry Limited, valued at $103,417 using the latest closing price.

Rai Steve, the Chief Financial Officer of BlackBerry Limited, sale 8,958 shares at $3.32 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Rai Steve is holding 48,655 shares at $29,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.81 for the present operating margin

+42.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackBerry Limited stands at +1.67. The total capital return value is set at -9.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.53. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on BlackBerry Limited (BB), the company’s capital structure generated 38.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.86. Total debt to assets is 23.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BlackBerry Limited (BB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.