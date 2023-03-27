Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD)’s stock price has increased by 1.26 compared to its previous closing price of 2.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.74% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Right Now?

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BBD is 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BBD is $4.00, which is $0.99 above the current price. The public float for BBD is 5.31B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBD on March 27, 2023 was 36.72M shares.

BBD’s Market Performance

BBD’s stock has seen a -4.74% decrease for the week, with a -10.94% drop in the past month and a -11.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for Banco Bradesco S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.02% for BBD stock, with a simple moving average of -21.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BBD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2.70 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BBD, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

BBD Trading at -9.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD fell by -4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. saw -12.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bradesco S.A. stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.93. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), the company’s capital structure generated 353.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.96. Total debt to assets is 31.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.