Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for AULT is at 3.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AULT is $2.00, which is $3.66 above the current market price. The public float for AULT is 308.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.18% of that float. The average trading volume for AULT on March 27, 2023 was 6.49M shares.

AULT) stock’s latest price update

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.08 compared to its previous closing price of 0.09. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AULT’s Market Performance

AULT’s stock has risen by 4.55% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.10% and a quarterly drop of -16.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.92% for Ault Alliance Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.34% for AULT stock, with a simple moving average of -53.29% for the last 200 days.

AULT Trading at -23.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares sank -19.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AULT rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1015. In addition, Ault Alliance Inc. saw -24.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AULT starting from Ault Alliance, Inc., who purchase 11,000 shares at the price of $0.19 back on Mar 08. After this action, Ault Alliance, Inc. now owns 1,434,182 shares of Ault Alliance Inc., valued at $2,144 using the latest closing price.

Ault Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Ault Alliance Inc., purchase 700 shares at $2.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Ault Alliance, Inc. is holding 1,807,000 shares at $1,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AULT

Equity return is now at value -29.70, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.