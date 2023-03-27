Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU)’s stock price has decreased by -3.77 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 27.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.

The public float for ASPU is 20.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASPU on March 27, 2023 was 821.54K shares.

ASPU’s Market Performance

ASPU’s stock has seen a 27.47% increase for the week, with a -33.50% drop in the past month and a -50.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.17% for Aspen Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.83% for ASPU stock, with a simple moving average of -76.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPU

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASPU reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ASPU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to ASPU, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

ASPU Trading at -43.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.68%, as shares sank -29.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPU rose by +27.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1606. In addition, Aspen Group Inc. saw -58.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPU starting from KASS DOUGLAS, who purchase 10,250 shares at the price of $0.28 back on Dec 30. After this action, KASS DOUGLAS now owns 255,250 shares of Aspen Group Inc., valued at $2,876 using the latest closing price.

KASS DOUGLAS, the Director of Aspen Group Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $0.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that KASS DOUGLAS is holding 245,000 shares at $1,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPU

Equity return is now at value -29.20, with -13.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.