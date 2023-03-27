Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for ARCC is 535.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.60% of that float. The average trading volume for ARCC on March 27, 2023 was 3.52M shares.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC)’s stock price has increased by 2.04 compared to its previous closing price of 17.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ARCC’s Market Performance

ARCC’s stock has risen by 0.63% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.68% and a quarterly drop of -5.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Ares Capital Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.71% for ARCC stock, with a simple moving average of -7.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCC

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCC reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for ARCC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ARCC, setting the target price at $22.50 in the report published on March 07th of the previous year.

ARCC Trading at -7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCC rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.32. In addition, Ares Capital Corporation saw -5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCC starting from ROLL PENELOPE F, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $17.44 back on Mar 16. After this action, ROLL PENELOPE F now owns 60,500 shares of Ares Capital Corporation, valued at $52,320 using the latest closing price.

ROLL PENELOPE F, the Chief Financial Officer of Ares Capital Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $17.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that ROLL PENELOPE F is holding 57,500 shares at $52,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.