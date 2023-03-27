Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s stock price has increased by 0.83 compared to its previous closing price of 158.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Is Blockbuster really coming back?

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is above average at 27.23x. The 36-month beta value for AAPL is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AAPL is $169.01, which is $8.98 above than the current price. The public float for AAPL is 15.81B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume of AAPL on March 27, 2023 was 70.86M shares.

AAPL’s Market Performance

AAPL stock saw an increase of 3.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.26% and a quarterly increase of 18.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for Apple Inc. (AAPL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.36% for AAPL stock, with a simple moving average of 8.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAPL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AAPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AAPL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $199 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAPL reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $175. The rating they have provided for AAPL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AAPL, setting the target price at $153 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

AAPL Trading at 8.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +9.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAPL rose by +3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $152.78. In addition, Apple Inc. saw 23.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAPL starting from WILLIAMS JEFFREY E, who sale 187,730 shares at the price of $159.76 back on Mar 22. After this action, WILLIAMS JEFFREY E now owns 489,816 shares of Apple Inc., valued at $29,991,745 using the latest closing price.

KONDO CHRIS, the Principal Accounting Officer of Apple Inc., sale 20,200 shares at $148.72 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that KONDO CHRIS is holding 31,505 shares at $3,004,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.29 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Inc. stands at +25.31. The total capital return value is set at 62.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 58.22. Equity return is now at value 163.50, with 27.50 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Inc. (AAPL), the company’s capital structure generated 261.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.33. Total debt to assets is 37.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Apple Inc. (AAPL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.