Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE)’s stock price has increased by 1.52 compared to its previous closing price of 13.85. but the company has seen a -5.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Right Now?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for APLE is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for APLE is $18.86, which is $4.8 above the current market price. The public float for APLE is 213.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume for APLE on March 27, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

APLE’s Market Performance

APLE’s stock has seen a -5.00% decrease for the week, with a -16.90% drop in the past month and a -8.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.92% for APLE stock, with a simple moving average of -12.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLE stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for APLE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APLE in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $17 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLE reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for APLE stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 29th, 2022.

APLE Trading at -15.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares sank -15.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLE fell by -5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.65. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. saw -10.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLE starting from Woolley Howard E., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $15.54 back on Mar 14. After this action, Woolley Howard E. now owns 6,135 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., valued at $15,545 using the latest closing price.

KNIGHT GLADE M, the Executive Chairman of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $16.90 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that KNIGHT GLADE M is holding 503,093 shares at $84,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.64 for the present operating margin

+22.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stands at +11.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE), the company’s capital structure generated 46.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.92. Total debt to assets is 31.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.