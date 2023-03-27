Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Signify Health Inc. (SGFY)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) is above average at 24.09x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SGFY is $28.88, which is -$1.06 below than the current price. The public float for SGFY is 80.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.49% of that float. The average trading volume of SGFY on March 27, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

SGFY) stock’s latest price update

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY)’s stock price has increased by 5.78 compared to its previous closing price of 28.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/05/22 that CVS Announces Deal to Acquire Home-Healthcare Company Signify

SGFY’s Market Performance

SGFY’s stock has risen by 4.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.71% and a quarterly rise of 6.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.76% for Signify Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.77% for SGFY stock, with a simple moving average of 18.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGFY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGFY stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SGFY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGFY in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $35 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGFY reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for SGFY stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on July 29th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to SGFY, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

SGFY Trading at 6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.99% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.76%, as shares surge +5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGFY rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.90. In addition, Signify Health Inc. saw 6.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGFY starting from Armbrester Bradford Kyle, who purchase 8,320 shares at the price of $11.77 back on May 09. After this action, Armbrester Bradford Kyle now owns 92,693 shares of Signify Health Inc., valued at $97,891 using the latest closing price.

Senneff Steve, the Pres. Chief Fin. & Admin. Off. of Signify Health Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $11.75 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Senneff Steve is holding 217,587 shares at $29,372 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.97 for the present operating margin

+38.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Signify Health Inc. stands at -12.12. The total capital return value is set at 6.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.99. Equity return is now at value -70.70, with -30.70 for asset returns.

Based on Signify Health Inc. (SGFY), the company’s capital structure generated 57.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.59. Total debt to assets is 20.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.