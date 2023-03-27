Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BHVN is $24.00, which is $9.91 above than the current price. The public float for BHVN is 55.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.57% of that float. The average trading volume of BHVN on March 27, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

BHVN) stock’s latest price update

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN)’s stock price has increased by 6.64 compared to its previous closing price of 13.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BHVN’s Market Performance

Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) has experienced a 3.78% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.34% drop in the past month, and a 5.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.92% for BHVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.87% for BHVN stock, with a simple moving average of -2.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHVN stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for BHVN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BHVN in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $24 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BHVN reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for BHVN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to BHVN, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

BHVN Trading at -12.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares sank -5.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHVN rose by +3.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.12. In addition, Biohaven Ltd. saw 2.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHVN starting from Coric Vlad, who purchase 25,800 shares at the price of $15.97 back on Oct 31. After this action, Coric Vlad now owns 1,543,394 shares of Biohaven Ltd., valued at $411,995 using the latest closing price.

Coric Vlad, the Chief Executive Officer of Biohaven Ltd., purchase 100,000 shares at $14.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Coric Vlad is holding 109,565 shares at $1,482,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHVN

The total capital return value is set at -245.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -747.56.

Based on Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN), the company’s capital structure generated 9.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.53. Total debt to assets is 2.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.