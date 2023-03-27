Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of agilon health inc. (AGL)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AGL is $29.08, which is $0.5 above than the current price. The public float for AGL is 407.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.13% of that float. The average trading volume of AGL on March 27, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

AGL stock's latest price update

agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL)’s stock price has increased by 1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 28.40. however, the company has experienced a 7.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AGL’s Market Performance

agilon health inc. (AGL) has experienced a 7.45% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 34.19% rise in the past month, and a 70.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.80% for AGL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.38% for AGL stock, with a simple moving average of 33.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AGL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $23 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGL reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for AGL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AGL, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

AGL Trading at 26.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +35.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGL rose by +7.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.82. In addition, agilon health inc. saw 77.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGL starting from Kornitzer Benjamin, who sale 8,094 shares at the price of $28.04 back on Mar 23. After this action, Kornitzer Benjamin now owns 55,426 shares of agilon health inc., valued at $226,978 using the latest closing price.

Kornitzer Benjamin, the Chief Med. & Quality Officer of agilon health inc., sale 8,094 shares at $27.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Kornitzer Benjamin is holding 55,426 shares at $225,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.36 for the present operating margin

+3.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for agilon health inc. stands at -3.95. The total capital return value is set at -10.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.59. Equity return is now at value -9.80, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on agilon health inc. (AGL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.20. Total debt to assets is 3.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In summary, agilon health inc. (AGL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.