Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) Stock: A 1.40% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has gone up by 0.99% for the week, with a 1.10% rise in the past month and a 12.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.25% for ADI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.40% for ADI stock, with a simple moving average of 15.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Right Now?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADI is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ADI is $220.13, which is $29.12 above the current price. The public float for ADI is 504.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADI on March 27, 2023 was 3.37M shares.

ADI) stock’s latest price update

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.93 compared to its previous closing price of 189.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.99% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/22/22 that Analog Devices Stock Is Surging. Earnings, Forecast Were Strong.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

The stock of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has gone up by 0.99% for the week, with a 1.10% rise in the past month and a 12.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.25% for ADI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.40% for ADI stock, with a simple moving average of 15.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $205 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADI reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $190. The rating they have provided for ADI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to ADI, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

ADI Trading at 4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $185.33. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw 14.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth, who sale 8,751 shares at the price of $189.00 back on Mar 21. After this action, Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth now owns 23,871 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $1,653,939 using the latest closing price.

Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth, the EVP, Finance & CFO of Analog Devices Inc., sale 26,250 shares at $187.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth is holding 23,871 shares at $4,908,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.37 for the present operating margin

+54.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices Inc. stands at +22.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.99. Total debt to assets is 13.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.