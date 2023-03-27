An In-Depth Look at Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) Stock Performance

The stock of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has seen a -0.83% decrease in the past week, with a 2.41% gain in the past month, and a 13.09% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for AMZN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.13% for AMZN stock, with a simple moving average of -9.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMZN is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 40 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is $132.68, which is $35.55 above the current market price. The public float for AMZN is 9.25B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. On March 27, 2023, AMZN’s average trading volume was 69.48M shares.

AMZN) stock’s latest price update

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 98.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.83% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $171 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMZN reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for AMZN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to AMZN, setting the target price at $118 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

AMZN Trading at 0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +4.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.39. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 16.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Selipsky Adam, who sale 2,299 shares at the price of $100.34 back on Mar 21. After this action, Selipsky Adam now owns 138,320 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $230,691 using the latest closing price.

Herrington Douglas J, the CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores of Amazon.com Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $93.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Herrington Douglas J is holding 560,298 shares at $375,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at -0.53. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.01. Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), the company’s capital structure generated 106.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.48. Total debt to assets is 33.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.