Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS)’s stock price has decreased by -8.97 compared to its previous closing price of 1.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/14/21 that A Money Manager’s Hand Sanitizer Company Just Sold For Millions

Is It Worth Investing in Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is $3.40, which is $1.8 above the current market price. The public float for AMRS is 233.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMRS on March 27, 2023 was 5.71M shares.

AMRS’s Market Performance

The stock of Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has seen a 3.94% increase in the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a -40.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.16% for AMRS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.93% for AMRS stock, with a simple moving average of -38.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRS

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMRS, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

AMRS Trading at -8.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.27%, as shares surge +3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRS rose by +3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2255. In addition, Amyris Inc. saw -13.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRS starting from Kung Frank, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Sep 21. After this action, Kung Frank now owns 0 shares of Amyris Inc., valued at $700,000 using the latest closing price.

Kung Frank, the Director of Amyris Inc., sale 400,000 shares at $3.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Kung Frank is holding 36,488 shares at $1,440,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-219.63 for the present operating margin

-2.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amyris Inc. stands at -195.86. The total capital return value is set at -95.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.66. Equity return is now at value 156.80, with -64.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.