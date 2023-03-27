Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is above average at 19.64x. The 36-month beta value for AMGN is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMGN is $253.56, which is $20.26 above than the current price. The public float for AMGN is 532.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume of AMGN on March 27, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

AMGN) stock’s latest price update

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN)’s stock price has increased by 2.11 compared to its previous closing price of 233.10. but the company has seen a 3.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AMGN’s Market Performance

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has experienced a 3.59% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.17% rise in the past month, and a -10.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for AMGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.49% for AMGN stock, with a simple moving average of -5.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMGN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AMGN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMGN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $265 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMGN reach a price target of $260, previously predicting the price at $280. The rating they have provided for AMGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to AMGN, setting the target price at $240 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

AMGN Trading at -2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN rose by +3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $232.47. In addition, Amgen Inc. saw -9.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMGN starting from Khosla Rachna, who sale 387 shares at the price of $292.90 back on Nov 09. After this action, Khosla Rachna now owns 6,630 shares of Amgen Inc., valued at $113,352 using the latest closing price.

Grygiel Nancy A., the SVP & CCO of Amgen Inc., sale 545 shares at $293.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Grygiel Nancy A. is holding 13,009 shares at $159,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.78 for the present operating margin

+75.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amgen Inc. stands at +25.11. The total capital return value is set at 22.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.98. Equity return is now at value 246.10, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Amgen Inc. (AMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,082.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.55. Total debt to assets is 60.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,035.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.