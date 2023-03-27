Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AKRO is -0.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) is $57.50, which is $20.05 above the current market price. The public float for AKRO is 42.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.98% of that float. On March 27, 2023, AKRO’s average trading volume was 607.63K shares.

AKRO) stock’s latest price update

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO)’s stock price has decreased by -6.00 compared to its previous closing price of 39.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AKRO’s Market Performance

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) has seen a -6.91% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.88% decline in the past month and a -17.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.83% for AKRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.65% for AKRO stock, with a simple moving average of 17.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $65 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKRO reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for AKRO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AKRO, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

AKRO Trading at -17.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares sank -10.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO fell by -6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +326.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.66. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc. saw -31.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Cheng Andrew, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $46.65 back on Mar 01. After this action, Cheng Andrew now owns 370,999 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,166,338 using the latest closing price.

Cheng Andrew, the President & CEO of Akero Therapeutics Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $49.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Cheng Andrew is holding 370,999 shares at $1,226,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

The total capital return value is set at -45.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.14. Equity return is now at value -46.40, with -41.10 for asset returns.

Based on Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.24. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.