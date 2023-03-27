Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s (AJRD) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) has gone down by -0.02% for the week, with a -0.91% drop in the past month and a -0.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.47% for AJRD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.65% for AJRD stock, with a simple moving average of 15.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) Right Now?

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AJRD is at 0.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AJRD is $58.00, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for AJRD is 77.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.40% of that float. The average trading volume for AJRD on March 27, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

AJRD) stock’s latest price update

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 55.65. However, the company has experienced a -0.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/19/22 that L3Harris to Buy Aerojet Rocketdyne for $4.7 Billion

Analysts’ Opinion of AJRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AJRD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AJRD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AJRD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $49 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AJRD reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for AJRD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to AJRD, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

AJRD Trading at -0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AJRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.35%, as shares sank -1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AJRD fell by -0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.94. In addition, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. saw -0.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AJRD starting from Drake Eileen P., who sale 39,711 shares at the price of $41.60 back on Aug 11. After this action, Drake Eileen P. now owns 214,000 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., valued at $1,651,978 using the latest closing price.

BOEHLE DANIEL L., the CFO and VP of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., sale 12,510 shares at $40.52 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that BOEHLE DANIEL L. is holding 57,148 shares at $506,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AJRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.68 for the present operating margin

+14.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stands at +3.30. The total capital return value is set at 22.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.46. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD), the company’s capital structure generated 66.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.86. Total debt to assets is 14.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.