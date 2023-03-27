Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMD is 1.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMD is $93.38, which is -$2.37 below the current price. The public float for AMD is 1.61B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMD on March 27, 2023 was 61.43M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

AMD) stock’s latest price update

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.32 compared to its previous closing price of 100.28. but the company has seen a 0.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/02/23 that AMD Shines Through Intel’s Dark Cloud

AMD’s Market Performance

AMD’s stock has risen by 0.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.82% and a quarterly rise of 44.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.47% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.90% for AMD stock, with a simple moving average of 25.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $100 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMD reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for AMD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to AMD, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

AMD Trading at 20.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +25.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD rose by +0.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.75. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 51.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from KUMAR DEVINDER, who sale 16,265 shares at the price of $94.85 back on Mar 16. After this action, KUMAR DEVINDER now owns 555,750 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $1,542,735 using the latest closing price.

KUMAR DEVINDER, the EVP of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 41,849 shares at $81.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that KUMAR DEVINDER is holding 555,750 shares at $3,417,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+36.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.03. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 5.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.97. Total debt to assets is 4.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.