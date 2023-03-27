ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) by analysts is $5.13, which is $1.8 above the current market price. The public float for ADMA is 176.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.17% of that float. On March 27, 2023, the average trading volume of ADMA was 2.48M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

ADMA) stock’s latest price update

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA)’s stock price has increased by 6.75 compared to its previous closing price of 3.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADMA’s Market Performance

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has experienced a 7.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.14% drop in the past month, and a -10.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for ADMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.41% for ADMA stock, with a simple moving average of 15.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMA stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ADMA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADMA in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $5 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADMA reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ADMA stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on November 11th, 2021.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ADMA, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

ADMA Trading at -3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares sank -2.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMA rose by +7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.27. In addition, ADMA Biologics Inc. saw -14.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADMA starting from Grossman Adam S, who purchase 14,983 shares at the price of $2.86 back on Dec 09. After this action, Grossman Adam S now owns 2,203,708 shares of ADMA Biologics Inc., valued at $42,851 using the latest closing price.

Grossman Adam S, the President and CEO of ADMA Biologics Inc., purchase 14,982 shares at $2.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Grossman Adam S is holding 1,143,426 shares at $42,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.41 for the present operating margin

+0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADMA Biologics Inc. stands at -88.52. The total capital return value is set at -27.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.40. Equity return is now at value -60.60, with -24.80 for asset returns.

Based on ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA), the company’s capital structure generated 72.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.16. Total debt to assets is 37.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.