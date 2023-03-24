ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is above average at 0.64x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is $20.86, which is -$4.88 below the current market price. The public float for ZIM is 80.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZIM on March 24, 2023 was 4.56M shares.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM)’s stock price has increased by 1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 23.95. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZIM’s Market Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has experienced a -0.61% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.89% rise in the past month, and a 43.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.12% for ZIM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.16% for ZIM stock, with a simple moving average of -20.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZIM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZIM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30.40 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIM reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $26.50. The rating they have provided for ZIM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

ZIM Trading at 15.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.83. In addition, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. saw 41.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.41 for the present operating margin

+50.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stands at +36.77. The total capital return value is set at 66.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 59.03. Equity return is now at value 87.20, with 39.00 for asset returns.

Based on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), the company’s capital structure generated 73.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.47. Total debt to assets is 37.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.