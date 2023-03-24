Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW)’s stock price has decreased by -4.15 compared to its previous closing price of 16.61. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/21 that Wolverine Buys Sweaty Betty for $410 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WWW is 1.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) is $17.50, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for WWW is 76.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.12% of that float. On March 24, 2023, WWW’s average trading volume was 1.47M shares.

WWW’s Market Performance

The stock of Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) has seen a -5.29% decrease in the past week, with a -0.44% drop in the past month, and a 62.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for WWW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.91% for WWW stock, with a simple moving average of -5.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WWW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WWW stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for WWW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WWW in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $23 based on the research report published on March 13th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WWW reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for WWW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

WWW Trading at 2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares sank -5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWW fell by -5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.52. In addition, Wolverine World Wide Inc. saw 45.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWW starting from Long Nicholas T., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $16.13 back on Feb 24. After this action, Long Nicholas T. now owns 26,334 shares of Wolverine World Wide Inc., valued at $161,300 using the latest closing price.

BOROMISA JEFFREY M, the Director of Wolverine World Wide Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $10.49 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that BOROMISA JEFFREY M is holding 156,900 shares at $1,049,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.85 for the present operating margin

+39.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolverine World Wide Inc. stands at -7.04. The total capital return value is set at 7.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.11. Equity return is now at value -34.10, with -6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW), the company’s capital structure generated 421.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.82. Total debt to assets is 54.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 273.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.