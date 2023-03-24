Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.77 compared to its previous closing price of 28.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.91% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Right Now?

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WY is at 1.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WY is $37.50, which is $8.8 above the current market price. The public float for WY is 725.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.47% of that float. The average trading volume for WY on March 24, 2023 was 4.31M shares.

WY’s Market Performance

WY stock saw a decrease of -4.91% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.24% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.92% for WY stock, with a simple moving average of -11.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $34 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to WY, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

WY Trading at -10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -8.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY fell by -4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.26. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Company saw -6.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from Stockfish Devin W, who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Stockfish Devin W now owns 567,381 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company, valued at $64,800 using the latest closing price.

Monaco Albert, the Director of Weyerhaeuser Company, purchase 3,500 shares at $38.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Monaco Albert is holding 30,746 shares at $135,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.45 for the present operating margin

+40.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weyerhaeuser Company stands at +18.46. The total capital return value is set at 19.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.18. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 10.80 for asset returns.

Based on Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), the company’s capital structure generated 48.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 29.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.