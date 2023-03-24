Wayfair Inc. (W): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wayfair Inc. (W) is $48.67, which is $13.39 above the current market price. The public float for W is 72.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 34.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of W on March 24, 2023 was 6.28M shares.

W) stock’s latest price update

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W)’s stock price has increased by 4.97 compared to its previous closing price of 32.58. however, the company has experienced a 5.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/24/23 that Wayfair Stock Extends Losses. But Results ‘Nowhere Near as Bad’ as Investors Think.

W’s Market Performance

Wayfair Inc. (W) has experienced a 5.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -31.34% drop in the past month, and a -0.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.82% for W. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.61% for W stock, with a simple moving average of -24.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of W

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for W stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for W by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for W in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $70 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see W reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for W stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to W, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on January 23rd of the current year.

W Trading at -26.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought W to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares sank -10.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, W rose by +5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.65. In addition, Wayfair Inc. saw 3.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at W starting from Oblak Steve, who sale 510 shares at the price of $31.84 back on Mar 16. After this action, Oblak Steve now owns 188,597 shares of Wayfair Inc., valued at $16,238 using the latest closing price.

Tan Fiona, the Chief Technology Officer of Wayfair Inc., sale 3,221 shares at $38.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Tan Fiona is holding 48,418 shares at $124,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for W

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.75 for the present operating margin

+27.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wayfair Inc. stands at -10.89. The total capital return value is set at -65.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.96. Equity return is now at value 59.30, with -34.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 38.36 and the total asset turnover is 3.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wayfair Inc. (W) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.