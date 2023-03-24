Walmart Inc. (WMT): A Technical Analysis

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 9 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WMT is 1.38B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WMT on March 24, 2023 was 6.18M shares.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT)’s stock price has increased by 0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 139.52. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/02/23 that Walmart CEO Plans to Stay in Role at Least Three More Years

WMT’s Market Performance

Walmart Inc. (WMT) has seen a 1.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.49% decline in the past month and a -2.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for WMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.64% for WMT stock, with a simple moving average of 2.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMT stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for WMT by listing it as a “Accumulate.” The predicted price for WMT in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $155 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WMT reach a price target of $159. The rating they have provided for WMT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Tigress Financial gave a rating of “Buy” to WMT, setting the target price at $176 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

WMT Trading at -0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -1.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMT rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.69. In addition, Walmart Inc. saw -0.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMT starting from WALTON S ROBSON, who sale 478,764 shares at the price of $140.71 back on Mar 22. After this action, WALTON S ROBSON now owns 254,748,003 shares of Walmart Inc., valued at $67,368,269 using the latest closing price.

WALTON JIM C, the 10% Owner of Walmart Inc., sale 478,764 shares at $140.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that WALTON JIM C is holding 254,748,003 shares at $67,368,269 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMT

Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Walmart Inc. (WMT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.