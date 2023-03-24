Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Stock Observes -12.09% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, VOD stock has gone down by -1.78%, with a monthly decline of -8.00% and a quarterly surge of 9.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.98% for VOD stock, with a simple moving average of -12.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Right Now?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VOD is 0.77.

The public float for VOD is 2.47B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VOD on March 24, 2023 was 8.66M shares.

VOD) stock’s latest price update

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 11.06. However, the company has experienced a -1.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/24/22 that Bitcoin, Coinbase, Peloton, Kohl’s: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

VOD Trading at -4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOD fell by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.58. In addition, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company saw 9.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.