VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) is 23.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VICI is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is $37.82, which is $7.66 above the current market price. The public float for VICI is 999.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. On March 24, 2023, VICI’s average trading volume was 6.31M shares.

VICI) stock’s latest price update

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.92 compared to its previous closing price of 30.34. however, the company has experienced a -5.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VICI’s Market Performance

VICI’s stock has fallen by -5.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.16% and a quarterly drop of -9.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for VICI Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.07% for VICI stock, with a simple moving average of -7.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $36 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VICI reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for VICI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

VICI Trading at -10.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -10.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI fell by -5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.53. In addition, VICI Properties Inc. saw -7.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.