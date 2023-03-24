Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VTNR is 2.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VTNR is $13.04, which is $4.74 above the current price. The public float for VTNR is 61.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 37.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VTNR on March 24, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

VTNR) stock’s latest price update

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR)’s stock price has increased by 3.36 compared to its previous closing price of 8.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/27/21 that Ford, Snowflake, GameStop: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

VTNR’s Market Performance

VTNR’s stock has risen by 6.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.33% and a quarterly rise of 44.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.84% for Vertex Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.87% for VTNR stock, with a simple moving average of -3.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTNR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for VTNR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VTNR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $8 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTNR reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for VTNR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to VTNR, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

VTNR Trading at 4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTNR rose by +6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.82. In addition, Vertex Energy Inc. saw 33.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTNR starting from Stratton Christopher Allen, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $10.08 back on Mar 06. After this action, Stratton Christopher Allen now owns 66,913 shares of Vertex Energy Inc., valued at $251,928 using the latest closing price.

Cowart Benjamin P, the CEO and President of Vertex Energy Inc., sale 66,667 shares at $10.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Cowart Benjamin P is holding 5,583,941 shares at $670,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.89 for the present operating margin

+9.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Energy Inc. stands at -0.61. The total capital return value is set at 45.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.56. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR), the company’s capital structure generated 173.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.43. Total debt to assets is 37.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 140.13 and the total asset turnover is 5.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.