Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST)’s stock price has decreased by -3.76 compared to its previous closing price of 14.11. However, the company has experienced a -14.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Upstart Stock Plunges as Full-Year Revenue Outlook Is Cut

Is It Worth Investing in Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 7 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UPST is $11.65, which is -$0.7 below than the current price. The public float for UPST is 69.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 40.98% of that float. The average trading volume of UPST on March 24, 2023 was 6.46M shares.

UPST’s Market Performance

UPST’s stock has seen a -14.05% decrease for the week, with a -26.87% drop in the past month and a -5.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.32% for Upstart Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.36% for UPST stock, with a simple moving average of -40.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPST stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for UPST by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for UPST in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $6 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPST reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for UPST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to UPST, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

UPST Trading at -22.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares sank -26.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST fell by -14.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.39. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc. saw 2.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Datta Sanjay, who sale 3,200 shares at the price of $15.16 back on Mar 20. After this action, Datta Sanjay now owns 448,268 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc., valued at $48,512 using the latest closing price.

Datta Sanjay, the Chief Financial Officer of Upstart Holdings Inc., sale 3,200 shares at $15.14 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Datta Sanjay is holding 280,670 shares at $48,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.52 for the present operating margin

+98.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc. stands at -12.90. The total capital return value is set at -6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.02. Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST), the company’s capital structure generated 161.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.79. Total debt to assets is 56.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.