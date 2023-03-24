Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY)’s stock price has decreased by -16.82 compared to its previous closing price of 2.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Right Now?

The average price predicted for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) by analysts is $8.00, which is $7.27 above the current market price. The public float for UNCY is 8.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. On March 24, 2023, the average trading volume of UNCY was 6.16M shares.

UNCY’s Market Performance

UNCY stock saw an increase of -15.28% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 255.48% and a quarterly increase of 165.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.83% for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.91% for UNCY stock, with a simple moving average of 135.41% for the last 200 days.

UNCY Trading at 97.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.94%, as shares surge +275.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +269.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNCY fell by -15.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.57. In addition, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. saw 238.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNCY starting from Schiller Brigitte, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on May 16. After this action, Schiller Brigitte now owns 15,000 shares of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc., valued at $12,375 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNCY

Equity return is now at value -139.90, with -107.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.