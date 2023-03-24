Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of NOV Inc.’s (NOV) Stock

The stock of NOV Inc. (NOV) has seen a -4.90% decrease in the past week, with a -18.92% drop in the past month, and a -14.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for NOV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.95% for NOV stock, with a simple moving average of -12.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) is 44.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NOV is 1.94.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The public float for NOV is 390.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. On March 24, 2023, NOV’s average trading volume was 3.75M shares.

NOV) stock’s latest price update

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV)’s stock price has decreased by -1.99 compared to its previous closing price of 17.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.90% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOV

The stock of NOV Inc. (NOV) has seen a -4.90% decrease in the past week, with a -18.92% drop in the past month, and a -14.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for NOV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.95% for NOV stock, with a simple moving average of -12.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOV stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for NOV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOV in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $28 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOV reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for NOV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to NOV, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

NOV Trading at -22.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -20.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOV fell by -4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.32. In addition, NOV Inc. saw -17.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOV starting from MATTSON ERIC L, who sale 20,681 shares at the price of $21.90 back on Feb 28. After this action, MATTSON ERIC L now owns 46,600 shares of NOV Inc., valued at $452,919 using the latest closing price.

Novak Christy Lynn, the VP, Corp. Controller, CAO of NOV Inc., sale 9,607 shares at $21.86 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Novak Christy Lynn is holding 84,600 shares at $210,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.53 for the present operating margin

+18.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for NOV Inc. stands at +2.14. The total capital return value is set at 3.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.12. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on NOV Inc. (NOV), the company’s capital structure generated 46.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.71. Total debt to assets is 23.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NOV Inc. (NOV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.