Understanding the 2.88% Volatility Levels of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s (PPC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) has gone down by -9.77% for the week, with a -13.30% drop in the past month and a -7.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.88% for PPC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.05% for PPC stock, with a simple moving average of -18.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) is above average at 6.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.99.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The public float for PPC is 40.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PPC on March 24, 2023 was 852.79K shares.

PPC) stock’s latest price update

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC)’s stock price has decreased by -3.13 compared to its previous closing price of 22.03. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/27/22 that Justice Department Probes How Poultry Companies Pay Farmers

Analysts’ Opinion of PPC

The stock of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) has gone down by -9.77% for the week, with a -13.30% drop in the past month and a -7.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.88% for PPC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.05% for PPC stock, with a simple moving average of -18.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PPC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PPC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $30 based on the research report published on March 10th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPC reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for PPC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to PPC, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on February 18th of the previous year.

PPC Trading at -12.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -13.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPC fell by -9.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.55. In addition, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation saw -10.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPC starting from Sandri Fabio, who sale 12,234 shares at the price of $24.36 back on Feb 16. After this action, Sandri Fabio now owns 248,111 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, valued at $298,020 using the latest closing price.

Galvanoni Matthew R, the Chief Financial Officer of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, sale 2,805 shares at $24.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Galvanoni Matthew R is holding 31,053 shares at $68,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPC

Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.