Understanding the 2.14% Volatility Levels of United Parcel Service Inc.’s (UPS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has gone down by -1.30% for the week, with a 2.45% rise in the past month and a 4.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.14% for UPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.08% for UPS stock, with a simple moving average of 1.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is above average at 14.03x. The 36-month beta value for UPS is also noteworthy at 1.08.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for UPS is $194.96, which is $9.61 above than the current price. The public float for UPS is 720.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume of UPS on March 24, 2023 was 3.09M shares.

UPS) stock’s latest price update

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 185.29. However, the company has seen a -1.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 01/31/23 that Stock Market News

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

The stock of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has gone down by -1.30% for the week, with a 2.45% rise in the past month and a 4.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.14% for UPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.08% for UPS stock, with a simple moving average of 1.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPS reach a price target of $220, previously predicting the price at $197. The rating they have provided for UPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 29th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to UPS, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

UPS Trading at 0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +2.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.47. In addition, United Parcel Service Inc. saw 6.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from Lane Laura J, who sale 14,617 shares at the price of $178.16 back on Feb 21. After this action, Lane Laura J now owns 0 shares of United Parcel Service Inc., valued at $2,604,143 using the latest closing price.

Brothers Norman M. Jr, the Chief Legal & Compliance Off of United Parcel Service Inc., sale 20,724 shares at $182.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Brothers Norman M. Jr is holding 0 shares at $3,777,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.96 for the present operating margin

+20.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Parcel Service Inc. stands at +11.54. The total capital return value is set at 31.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.83. Equity return is now at value 67.50, with 16.40 for asset returns.

Based on United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), the company’s capital structure generated 118.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.31. Total debt to assets is 33.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In summary, United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.