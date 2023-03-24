UBS Group AG (UBS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UBS is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UBS is $23.99, which is $3.48 above the current price. The public float for UBS is 3.10B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UBS on March 24, 2023 was 3.75M shares.

UBS stock's latest price update

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS)’s stock price has decreased by -6.03 compared to its previous closing price of 20.40. However, the company has experienced a -0.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UBS’s Market Performance

UBS Group AG (UBS) has seen a -0.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.67% decline in the past month and a 6.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for UBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.37% for UBS stock, with a simple moving average of 7.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBS

Societe Generale, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBS reach a price target of $18.86. The rating they have provided for UBS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

UBS Trading at -9.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares sank -11.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBS fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.57. In addition, UBS Group AG saw 2.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UBS Group AG stands at +22.19. The total capital return value is set at 3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on UBS Group AG (UBS), the company’s capital structure generated 367.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.61. Total debt to assets is 18.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 308.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UBS Group AG (UBS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.