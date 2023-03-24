Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HEAR is 15.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HEAR on March 24, 2023 was 244.64K shares.

HEAR) stock’s latest price update

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR)’s stock price has increased by 9.36 compared to its previous closing price of 8.12. however, the company has experienced a 11.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HEAR’s Market Performance

HEAR’s stock has risen by 11.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.42% and a quarterly rise of 26.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.42% for Turtle Beach Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.85% for HEAR stock, with a simple moving average of -5.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEAR stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HEAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEAR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to HEAR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

HEAR Trading at 5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.64%, as shares surge +11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEAR rose by +11.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.85. In addition, Turtle Beach Corporation saw 23.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HEAR starting from Ballard Lloyd Gregory, who purchase 7,800 shares at the price of $9.15 back on Nov 18. After this action, Ballard Lloyd Gregory now owns 46,522 shares of Turtle Beach Corporation, valued at $71,370 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HEAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.65 for the present operating margin

+19.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turtle Beach Corporation stands at -24.79. Equity return is now at value -13.50, with -8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR), the company’s capital structure generated 21.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.