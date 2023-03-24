Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is above average at 122.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.53.

The public float for TCOM is 641.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TCOM on March 24, 2023 was 5.13M shares.

TCOM stock's latest price update

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM)’s stock price has increased by 0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 37.19. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/07/23 that China’s Top Travel Agent, Trip.com, Is Ready for Liftoff

TCOM’s Market Performance

TCOM’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.69% and a quarterly rise of 8.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for Trip.com Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.35% for TCOM stock, with a simple moving average of 25.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCOM

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to TCOM, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

TCOM Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.95. In addition, Trip.com Group Limited saw 8.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.