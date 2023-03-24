Trading Update: Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Stock Endures 2.33% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, PANW stock has gone up by 2.17%, with a monthly gain of 3.27% and a quarterly surge of 29.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for Palo Alto Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.07% for PANW stock, with a simple moving average of 16.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) is 2518.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PANW is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is $221.81, which is $27.82 above the current market price. The public float for PANW is 297.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.73% of that float. On March 24, 2023, PANW’s average trading volume was 4.63M shares.

PANW) stock’s latest price update

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW)’s stock price has increased by 1.57 compared to its previous closing price of 190.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.17% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that The Best 5 and Worst 5 Nasdaq 100 Stocks in February

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $210 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANW reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $200. The rating they have provided for PANW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PANW, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

PANW Trading at 14.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.36. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw 38.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Bawa Aparna, who sale 555 shares at the price of $184.59 back on Mar 14. After this action, Bawa Aparna now owns 5,223 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $102,447 using the latest closing price.

Klarich Lee, the EVP, Chief Product Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 45,000 shares at $185.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Klarich Lee is holding 612,745 shares at $8,388,745 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.43 for the present operating margin

+68.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at -4.85. The total capital return value is set at -4.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.53. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,912.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.03. Total debt to assets is 32.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.