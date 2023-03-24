Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV)’s stock price has increased by 31.50 compared to its previous closing price of 2.38. However, the company has experienced a 36.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) is above average at 7.75x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) is $4.31, which is $1.68 above the current market price. The public float for CURV is 93.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CURV on March 24, 2023 was 110.04K shares.

CURV’s Market Performance

CURV’s stock has seen a 36.08% increase for the week, with a 11.38% rise in the past month and a 0.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.20% for Torrid Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.81% for CURV stock, with a simple moving average of -26.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CURV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CURV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CURV reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for CURV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

CURV Trading at 1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares surge +2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURV rose by +26.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, Torrid Holdings Inc. saw 5.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURV starting from Killion Theo, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.82 back on Dec 19. After this action, Killion Theo now owns 37,429 shares of Torrid Holdings Inc., valued at $28,174 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.55 for the present operating margin

+40.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Torrid Holdings Inc. stands at -2.34. The total capital return value is set at 27.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.22. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with 5.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.