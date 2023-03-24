Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is $6.50, which is $5.76 above the current market price. The public float for TNXP is 62.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TNXP on March 24, 2023 was 3.80M shares.

TNXP) stock’s latest price update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP)’s stock price has decreased by -8.29 compared to its previous closing price of 0.62. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TNXP’s Market Performance

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) has experienced a -5.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.43% drop in the past month, and a 83.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.41% for TNXP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.44% for TNXP stock, with a simple moving average of -39.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNXP

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNXP reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for TNXP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 18th, 2019.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to TNXP, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

TNXP Trading at -38.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares sank -22.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNXP fell by -5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6488. In addition, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. saw 45.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNXP starting from LEDERMAN SETH, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Jun 29. After this action, LEDERMAN SETH now owns 24,235 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., valued at $34,200 using the latest closing price.

LEDERMAN SETH, the Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., purchase 100,000 shares at $0.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that LEDERMAN SETH is holding 112,177 shares at $24,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNXP

The total capital return value is set at -52.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.66. Equity return is now at value -51.70, with -48.30 for asset returns.

Based on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37. Total debt to assets is 0.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.