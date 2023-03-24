Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY)’s stock price has increased by 1.56 compared to its previous closing price of 2.57. However, the company has experienced a 1.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) by analysts is $4.13, which is $1.48 above the current market price. The public float for TLRY is 609.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.95% of that float. On March 24, 2023, the average trading volume of TLRY was 15.29M shares.

TLRY’s Market Performance

The stock of Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) has seen a 1.16% increase in the past week, with a -8.10% drop in the past month, and a -7.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.56% for TLRY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.50% for TLRY stock, with a simple moving average of -21.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLRY stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for TLRY by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for TLRY in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.90 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLRY reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for TLRY stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 29th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to TLRY, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

TLRY Trading at -9.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares sank -9.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLRY rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.61. In addition, Tilray Brands Inc. saw -2.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLRY starting from Kennedy Brendan, who sale 350,000 shares at the price of $3.78 back on Nov 07. After this action, Kennedy Brendan now owns 6,224,196 shares of Tilray Brands Inc., valued at $1,322,755 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Brendan, the Director of Tilray Brands Inc., sale 350,000 shares at $2.91 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Kennedy Brendan is holding 6,574,196 shares at $1,018,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.48 for the present operating margin

+0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tilray Brands Inc. stands at -75.88. The total capital return value is set at -4.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.28. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY), the company’s capital structure generated 14.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.42. Total debt to assets is 11.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.