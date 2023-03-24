The Southern Company (SO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 66.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Right Now?

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SO is at 0.49.

The public float for SO is 1.09B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.94% of that float. The average trading volume for SO on March 24, 2023 was 4.26M shares.

SO’s Market Performance

SO’s stock has seen a -2.61% decrease for the week, with a 1.69% rise in the past month and a -4.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for The Southern Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.46% for SO stock, with a simple moving average of -5.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SO reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for SO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to SO, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

SO Trading at -0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.47. In addition, The Southern Company saw -7.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD, who sale 1,601 shares at the price of $62.55 back on Mar 01. After this action, DAVIS MARTIN BERNARD now owns 75,681 shares of The Southern Company, valued at $100,143 using the latest closing price.

Cummiskey Christopher, the EVP & CCCS Officer of The Southern Company, sale 1,282 shares at $66.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Cummiskey Christopher is holding 27,512 shares at $85,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Southern Company (SO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.