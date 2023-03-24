The Boeing Company (BA) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, BA stock has gone down by -2.60%, with a monthly decline of -3.82% and a quarterly surge of 5.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for The Boeing Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.18% for BA stock, with a simple moving average of 16.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.42.

The public float for BA is 595.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On March 24, 2023, the average trading volume of BA was 6.30M shares.

BA) stock’s latest price update

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA)’s stock price has increased by 0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 196.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 3 hours ago that Pentagon Investigates Lapse in Boeing Security Credentials for Air Force One

Analysts’ Opinion of BA

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BA reach a price target of $225. The rating they have provided for BA stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to BA, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

BA Trading at -5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BA fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.89. In addition, The Boeing Company saw 3.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BA starting from CALHOUN DAVID L, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $158.88 back on Nov 04. After this action, CALHOUN DAVID L now owns 25,000 shares of The Boeing Company, valued at $3,972,028 using the latest closing price.

MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M, the Director of The Boeing Company, purchase 1,285 shares at $157.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M is holding 2,917 shares at $201,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.34 for the present operating margin

+5.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Boeing Company stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.29. Equity return is now at value 30.90, with -3.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Boeing Company (BA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.